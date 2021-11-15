15 Nov 2021
International Canine Health Awards celebrates researchers, scientists and vets – plus vet students and breed health coordinators – whose work has a positive impact on dogs’ health and well-being.
Nominees are being sought for a prestigious research award with a reward pool of £70,000 that recognises advances in the field of canine health care.
Now in its 10th year, the International Canine Health Awards celebrates researchers, scientists and veterinarians – as well as veterinary students and breed health coordinators – whose work has had a positive impact on the health and well-being of dogs.
The awards, run by The Kennel Club Charitable Trust, include substantial monetary prizes donated by Vernon and Shirley Hill, founders of Metro Bank.
The group is calling on nominations of researchers and clinicians worthy of the International or Lifetime Achievement Awards ahead of the closing date of 28 February 2022.
Andrew Higgins, chairman of the judging panel and trustee of The Kennel Club Charitable Trust, said: “The International Canine Health Awards recognise and commend the commitment shown by researchers, veterinarians and students dedicated to the improvement of dog health through science.
“We are also delighted to recognise the amazing work of our UK breed health coordinators who do such a good job supporting health and welfare programmes within breeds.”
Mr Higgins added: “Over the past decade we have awarded many outstanding recipients who have made significant contributions to the health and welfare of dogs, and we look forward to seeing who will win at next year’s ceremony.
“We are very grateful for the generous funding from Vernon and Shirley Hill, as well as support from The Kennel Club Charitable Trust, which enables us to celebrate those who work tirelessly for the health and welfare of man’s best friend.”