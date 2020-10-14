14 Oct 2020
Swiss-based animal health company Safoso has launched an e-learning course called “Epidemiology for Non-Epidemiologists”.
Vets can sign up to an epidemiology learning course that aims to cut through some of the confusion that can surround the subject.
Swiss-based animal health consultancy firm Safoso is running the e-learning course, called “Epidemiology for Non-Epidemiologists”, which covers human and animal diseases.
Safoso director Patrik Buholzer said: “It’s useful to understand relevant epidemiological terms, especially during a pandemic.
“We noticed there is a need for this type of fundamental information. In our course we approach the topic in an entertaining, but scientifically sound way.”
The course will illustrate epidemiological concepts from everyday life, and will help learners interpret them for their own understanding of current events related to diseases in animals and people.
Seven modules make up the course, with the format including lecture slides with voiceover audio, video sequences, poll questions and additional material. Certificates of completion are available after the course.
For more information, visit the Safoso website.