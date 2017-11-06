It is known, from research in people, that comorbidities and AED side effects can influence the quality of life more than seizures alone6. However, in veterinary medicine we continue to mainly focus our attention on treating seizures, ignoring other quality of life-reducing factors. Little is known, but we do know between 20% to 60% of dogs with idiopathic epilepsy are euthanised as a direct consequence of this brain disease and the side effects of AEDs7.