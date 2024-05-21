21 May 2024
Zoetis confirms fifth artificial intelligence addition to its Vetscan Imagyst platform.
Image: Zoetis.
Zoetis has expanded its multi-purpose diagnostics platform Vetscan Imagyst to include artificial intelligence (AI) equine faecal egg count (FEC) analysis.
The latest addition to the platform is the fifth AI capability added to the cloud-based system, and follows first-of-its-kind technology that brought AI faecal analysis for canine and feline patients.
Wendy Talbot, equine national veterinary manager for Zoetis, said: “Fast equine faecal egg count results are crucial for the appropriate and timely treatment of gastrointestinal parasites, and to detect the increasingly concerning issue of dewormer resistance in horse.
“This technology is proven to be as accurate at identifying Strongyle species and Parascaris species as a board-certified parasitologist, delivering fast, reliable and shareable results within 10 minutes.”
Digital cytology image transfer is also available through the Vetscan Imagyst platform, which includes digital review of sample images by board-certified clinical pathologists within the Zoetis network.