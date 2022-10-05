<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

No history of previous injuries existed and on assessment she was bright and alert, but struggled to stand up and walk. When called over by the owner she would “scoot” along the floor wagging her tail, prior to standing up – an unusual presentation.