15 Nov 2022
The European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) has announced the completion of its new diagnostic guideline.
“Parasitological diagnosis in cats, dogs and equines” is intended for use by veterinary professionals who carry out routine diagnostic procedures in their practice for the detection of parasitic infections, and for those who submit samples regularly to external laboratories.
The guideline has been divided into chapters, based on the material being tested and the methods available, and includes general information on sample collection, handling and preservation.
ESCCAP’s key objective is to provide veterinary professionals with free, practical, independent, and research-based advice on how best to protect companion animals from parasitic infection and disease.
Another of ESCCAP’s objectives is to provide guidance on how to limit the potential for zoonotic parasitic infections and several specific guidelines addressing ectoparasitic and endoparasitic infections in dogs and cats have already been published.
The new publication is intended to complement ESCCAP’s existing guidelines – more information is available online.