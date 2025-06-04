4 Jun 2025
Tool tracks geographical distribution of parasites and parasite-associated infections in companion animals in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Spain and Italy.
European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) has launched a new interactive map tool showcasing parasite distribution in dogs and cats across six European countries.
It provides data on 11 different parasites or infections, including Lyme disease, roundworm, flea tapeworm and hookworm.
ESCCAP describes the map as a “powerful tool” which “provides veterinary professionals with critical insights”.
Based on test data sourced from IDEXX Laboratories, the map displays the percentage of positive tests for screened pets rather than the overall prevalence of infection within the general pet population in a given country.
It says results are delivered with a 90% confidence level.
The tool features a range of filter options – veterinary professionals can filter by canine and feline data, by parasite/associated infection, and by time period going back to Q1 2022.
Users can also zoom in to filter by specific regions within each country.
The group said it plans to include more European countries in the future, subject to availability of data from further providers and laboratories, which are invited to contribute.
Veterinary professionals can find the map, key interpretation information, and leave feedback on the tool at ESCCAP’s official website.