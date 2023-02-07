7 Feb 2023
The service – “Occurrence of parasite-associated infections” – is based on data collected by German laboratories, but it is hoped it will soon feature data collated from across Europe.
The European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) has launched a new online maps service on the prevalence of parasite-associated infections – and plans to expand it across the continent.
The “Occurrence of parasite-associated infections” service aims to show the proportion of dogs and cats that have tested positive for 1 of 12 infections using available assays.
ESCCAP hopes veterinary practices will use the maps to better understand occurrence of pets infected with, or have been in contact with, certain pathogens.
The 12 maps cover heartworm, Giardia, whipworm, roundworm, hookworm, Ehrlichia, Anaplasma, Borrelia and leishmaniosis in dogs, and Giardia, roundworm and hookworm in cats.
Data is currently solely from German laboratories, but it is hoped it will provide representation of parasite-associated infections across Europe in the future.
The introductory text is available in English and German. Full details are available at the ESCCAP website.