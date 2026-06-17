17 Jun 2026
Nominations close on 15 July and the winner will also receive £500.
Hany Elsheikha.
Nominations are open for the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites (ESCCAP) UK and Ireland Parasite Control Champion of the Year award 2026.
The award recognises veterinary professionals who have implemented – or are considering implementing – an interesting, effective or innovative strategy to promote responsible parasite control.
Nominees may have focused on improving parasite prevention strategies, enhancing client education, promoting responsible prescribing or introducing new ways of engaging pet owners.
Hany Elsheikha, head of ESCCAP UK and Ireland and chair of interdisciplinary parasitology at the University of Nottingham, said: “The veterinary profession continues to play a pivotal role in protecting companion animals from parasitic diseases through evidence-based prevention, client education and responsible prescribing.
“Recognition of innovation and excellence in this area is important, not only to celebrate individual achievements but also to encourage the sharing of successful approaches across the profession.”
As well as the title of Parasite Control Champion of the Year, the winner will also receive £500.
Nominations, which close on 15 July, can be submitted online or via email to [email protected]