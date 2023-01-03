3 Jan 2023
Company says the Enbio “B” type autoclaves are the fastest in the world of their type.
Eschmann has added what it says is the world’s fastest “B” type autoclaves to its growing UK veterinary portfolio.
The company said the Enbio “B” type autoclaves feature a “sleek design and cycles from just seven minutes”, ensuring it is “ideal for quickly sterilising small loads and dropped instruments”.
The autoclaves feature Eschmann’s Enbio Magic Filter, which allows for 1,000 cycles on 1L of reverse osmosis, mineralised or distilled water.
It is also said to be of a compact design and operates quietly. Full information is available online or by telephoning 01903 875787.