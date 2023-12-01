1 Dec 2023
Company says its latest range of VPX advanced products is robust and reliable.
Eschmann has launched a range of what it calls “robust, reliable and portable” suction units to meet the demands placed on today’s veterinary practices.
The latest range of VPX advanced portable suction units has been designed to deliver a reliable high flow rate of more than 35L/min to more than 44L/min, with the units said to be simple and intuitive to use and easy to move around and clean.
The VPX suction units have a capacity for four 2L jars and come with disposable liners to help reduce risk of cross-contamination.
The range is also available in a pneumatic foot switch variant. Full details are available at www.eschmann.co.uk