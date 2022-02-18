18 Feb 2022
“In the view of the committee, if [Anne Mullen] were permitted to remain on the register, there would be a serious risk of harm to animals” – Judith Way, chairman of the RCVS disciplinary committee.
The RCVS disciplinary committee has directed that a South Ockendon, Essex-based vet has her name removed from the register for a series of clinical failures and failing to respond to reasonable requests from the regulator.
The hearing for Anne Mullen, who had four charges against her, was held in her absence from 31 January to 7 February after she had indicated she would not be engaging with the disciplinary process.
The charges stated:
In relation to the charges, the committee heard evidence from a number of witnesses, including the animals’ owners, an expert veterinary witness and college staff.
In the evidence , the committee heard Cleo had died while undergoing treatment at another veterinary practice from complications arising from blood loss following Mrs Mullen’s surgery on her. They also heard Boycie had suffered brain damage and had lost his sight due to postoperative hypoxia, although he had otherwise recovered.
Having heard all the evidence, the committee found all the charges against Mrs Mullen proven.
The committee then went on to consider whether the proven charges, individually and/or cumulatively, amounted to serious professional misconduct. In doing so, it considered the aggravating factors in this case, including that actual injury had occurred to animals, the misconduct was sustained and repeated over a period of time, the conduct directly contravened advice issued by the RCVS, and the blatant disregard of the RCVS’ regulatory role.
It also took into consideration that Mrs Mullen had previously been suspended from the register for a period of two months in April 2017 for failing to have PII arrangements in place.
It considered that no mitigating factors existed in the case and, accordingly, found serious professional misconduct in relation to all the proven charges.
The committee considered the conduct was so serious that the only means of protecting animal health and welfare, and public confidence in the profession was to direct the registrar to remove Mrs Mullen’s name from the register.
Judith Way, chairing the committee and speaking on its behalf, said: “In the view of the committee, if [Mrs Mullen] were permitted to remain on the register, there would be a serious risk of harm to animals.
“She has demonstrated a reckless disregard for the obligations of a registered veterinary surgeon.”
Mrs Mullen has 28 days from being informed of the committee’s decision to lodge an appeal with the Privy Council.