Aggravating factors

The committee then went on to consider whether the proven charges, individually and/or cumulatively, amounted to serious professional misconduct. In doing so, it considered the aggravating factors in this case, including that actual injury had occurred to animals, the misconduct was sustained and repeated over a period of time, the conduct directly contravened advice issued by the RCVS, and the blatant disregard of the RCVS’ regulatory role.