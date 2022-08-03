3 Aug 2022
From left: Westpoint Farm Vets’ veterinary surgeon Navaratnam Partheeban, Chelmsford fruit grower and The Country Trust host James Taylor (who hosts children through The Country Trust at Lathcoats Farm in Chelmsford), The Country Trust chief executive Jill Attenborough and Westpoint practice principal Ami Sawran.
One of Britain’s biggest livestock practices has entered a partnership with a national charity to promote access to the countryside for disadvantaged young people.
Staff at Westpoint Farm Vets in Chelmsford hope their new link with The Country Trust could inspire children to consider a career as a farm vet who might not do so otherwise.
The practice is aiming to establish a community of farmers and smallholders who would be willing to welcome children on to their lands.
Westpoint vet Navaratnam Partheeban is a trustee of the charity, which has given thousands of children access to the countryside since it was set up in 1978.
Practice principal Ami Sawran said: “We think this is a great thing to be involved in and the right thing to do as it is an opportunity to bring different communities together.
“We hope we can perhaps inspire the next generation of vets and they will consider being a farm vet as a realistic career path.
“None of the vets in our Chelmsford branch is from a farming background. If we can explain that to the children, they will see they are not at a disadvantage and we can show them the opportunities available.”
Claire Marmion, The Country Trust fund-raising manager, said the organisation was “excited” by the new link.
She said: “This partnership has great potential to enhance the farm discovery experience.
“Following a farm visit, we find that children return to school feeling excited and inspired about new opportunities and things they’ve learned.
“Through Countryside Stewardship and educational access payments, we’re actively encouraging more farmer hosts to join our network.”