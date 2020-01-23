23 Jan 2020
European Parliament calls for stricter measures to combat illegal trafficking of pets.
Image © TrainedPets / Adobe Stock
EU lawmakers have backed measures to clamp down on abuse of EU pet passports by criminals and gangs that illegally trade cats and dogs, Reuters has reported.
The news outlet reported the environment committee of the European Parliament voted unanimously for a resolution calling for stricter measures to combat illegal trafficking of pets.
The resolution calls for an EU-wide mandatory system of registration for cats and dogs, and for authorised animal breeders and sellers.
Lawmakers want tougher law enforcement and penalties for illegal traders, the veterinarians who support them and the people or public bodies supplying counterfeit pet passports.
They also want more to be done to inform potential buyers of the risks and encourage people to adopt rather than buy pets.
Illegal breeders, the resolution said, often set lower prices than registered breeders. The breeders suffer as a result, as do member states with reduced tax income.
The full parliament is expected to vote on the resolution in February and pass its recommendations to the European Commission, the executive body that drafts laws.