​Table 1. ​Considerations when deciding on the right time to perform euthanasia

Risk of performing the euthanasia “a day too early” Risk of performing euthanasia “a day too late”

Animal factors Ethical issue of denying a “life worth living”. The animal misses out on a range of positive experiences. The animal suffers. Suffering may be physical related to the health condition or treatment, but may also be psychological, related to some element of the condition – this can be a physical or behavioural condition. It can also be related to the treatment; for example, repeat visits to the vets, administering of medication or restriction of exercise.

Remember that animals cannot predict future benefits in the same way people can, so this suffering should not be justified as “worth it” in the same way we might in a human who can rationalise their suffering to some extent.

The question that then arises is how much suffering should we allow? There is no easy answer, but it is critical to minimise suffering that occurs as the result of a treatment plan. If the plan does not have a good chance of resolving suffering then this line of action should be reconsidered.

Owner Loss of pet and associated emotional and psychological impacts.

Grief.

Guilt.

Anger.

Noting that these will all occur at the point that the animal dies, which is inevitable.

These may be worse if the owners feels they lost their pet “too soon”. Caregiver burden5,6.

While we often think about the implications of the euthanasia decision on owners, we rarely consider the significant implications that can result from not euthanising.

Owners can suffer from caregiver burden and a heavy toll can come from knowing their beloved pet is unwell and deteriorating, as well as the practical factors that come from owning an unwell pet.

Veterinary team Team members may struggle from moral injury if involved in (or even aware of ) euthanasia that goes against their own moral or ethical code. This is typically discussed in the literature as when vets are forced to carry out “convenience euthanasia” or euthanasia of healthy animals7.

However, in an industry where it can sometimes feel that euthanasia is failure – especially if the “gold standard” approach has not been followed8 – a risk of moral injury may exist, even if the outcome is best for that animal in its own particular context.

This is one reason why a contextual care approach is recommended by the author8,9. Moral injury may equally result from an awareness of animal suffering that cannot be alleviated.

A common concern raised by vets is what to do when owners refuse advice that their animal requires euthanasia to avoid suffering. While these situations should always be treated with great empathy and sensitivity, it is important to be aware of the law in this area and the fact that the Animal Welfare Act means it is an offence to allow an animal to suffer unnecessarily.

The author profoundly disagrees with the use of “disclaimers” signing off a suffering animal back to the owners, as this is not compatible with the law.

Some (not exhaustive) additional considerations depending on the setting – for example, for charities

Wider impacts on people/other animals Impacts on people and animals with a relationship to the euthanised animal. In the case of animals considered to be at a high risk of aggressive behaviour, and where that risk cannot be appropriately treated/managed, then a risk to wider society exists.

Many situations are not clear cut, and it can be easy to misinterpret behaviour. Animal behaviour is a specialist subject and this is not covered in veterinary training. Where possible, involvement of a certified clinical animal behaviourist is invaluable. However, where this is not possible, it is not unreasonable for vets to take a precautionary approach.

Reputational impact Risk of negative stories on social media if someone disagrees with the euthanasia decision. Keeping a suffering animal alive also risks criticism and makes it more difficult to advocate for the best welfare outcome in other scenarios.