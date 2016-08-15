The duration of GDV in this case likely exceeded the six hours considered to significantly raise the likelihood of need for partial gastrectomy (Beck et al, 2006), notwithstanding the time taken for necrosis to develop is highly individual and dependent on a number of factors at play. In retrospect, support for a high sensitivity of clinical methods of viability assessment is further reason to consider if this case was salvageable – especially given the extent of gastrectomy feasible and the stable systemic status of this particular patient during surgery.