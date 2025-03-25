25 Mar 2025
Advice on how to support clients facing the loss of a pet is being offered at an event this week.
Image: © freshidea / Adobe Stock
Veterinary professionals are being given the chance to learn more about how to best support clients facing the prospect of pet euthanasia at a new webinar this week.
Registrations remain open for the “Power of Words” session this Thursday (27 March), which has been designed for veterinary nurses, care assistants and client care teams.
The session for the Roundwood Pet Hospice, which will start at 7:30pm, is intended to help staff approach such conversations sensitively to ensure owners feel supported.
RVN Nikki Roberts, who will be speaking at the session, said: “Whether you’re new to these conversations or experienced, but looking for fresh insights, euthanasia discussions can still feel challenging, emotional and overwhelming.
“If you’ve ever struggled with finding the right words, worried about saying the wrong thing, or simply want to refine your approach, you’re not alone.
“With the right tools, you can feel more confident, prepared and compassionate in every interaction – ensuring the best possible support for both pet owners and yourself.”
Places can be secured here.