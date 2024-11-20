20 Nov
A woman whose dog was thought to be only hours from death when vets euthanised him has been given a suspended jail term for causing unnecessary suffering.
A court has heard how a vet who examined the Staffordshire bull terrier shortly before he was euthanised believed it was likely he would have died within hours because of the extent of his condition.
He added that he had “never seen a dog in such poor condition” as the 13-year-old, named Wally, whose plight was subsequently reported to the RSPCA.
The dog’s owner, Dominika Carolina Wojnar, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, by Sheffield magistrates last Friday (8 November).
She was also banned from keeping animals for 10 years after pleading guilty to a charge of causing unnecessary suffering, between 5 January and 5 March this year.
The charity was alerted by vets in the city on 7 March after an emaciated dog was brought to them for euthanasia.
In a statement to the court, RSPCA inspector Leanne Booth said Wally was in a collapsed state, did not appear to be breathing and had both fur loss and several sores on his body.
Although a faint heartbeat was found, the court heard vets euthanised Wally to end his suffering.
A veterinary report of the case said: “It is unacceptable that Wally presented in a state that was very near death.”
The clinician added that it was likely he would have died within hours had he not been brought to practice.
Wojnar, 43, of Alexandra Road, Dronfield, Derbyshire, said she had struggled to care for Wally because of financial pressures as a single parent. She was further ordered to pay £554 in costs.