The anatomical definition of the sentinel node as the lymph node closest to the primary lesion does not take into consideration the physiology of lymph drainage – the node closest to the primary tumour is the first one to be involved only when it receives direct drainage from the site (Krick et al, 2009; Tuohy et al, 2009). In some cases, this will not be the “logical” node; for example, an oral tumour may have a mandibular node as its sentinel node, but it could equally be retropharyngeal or zygomatic.