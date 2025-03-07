7 Mar 2025
The Veterinary Specialist Association has arranged an event to promote an open dialogue on managing brachycephalic dogs in hospital settings.
The association said it had planned a series of lectures, discussion, breakout groups and chances for dialogue as it aims to tease out best practice from specialists.
Speakers during the day include Matt Gurney, Jane Ludlow, Sarah Heath, Fran Downing and Katherine Clarke, with breakout discussions forming the bulk of the afternoon schedule.
The event is on 27 March from 9:30am at Woburn House, Tavistock Square, London.