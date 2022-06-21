21 Jun 2022
Former RCVS council member Colin Whiting said his decision to resign over a new policy was the “only proper step” he could take.
A former RCVS council member who last week resigned in opposition to a new policy has urged the body not to be “afraid” of disagreement within its ranks.
Colin Whiting made the comment after explaining his decision in a letter to colleagues, in which he warned the college was at risk of being seen as “remote”.
Dr Whiting stood down last Monday, 13 June, over a project that concluded council members should support all its decisions in external communications.
The college said its position on collective responsibility had been in place for many years.
But Dr Whiting said the new requirement to support decisions was different from the protocol in place when he was elected last year.
He argued the council should operate more like Parliament, where members abide by decisions taken even if they don’t agree with them, and said resigning was “the only proper step” he could take.
Dr Whiting said: “I have no problem with ‘respecting’ decisions of council. We all, every member of the profession, have to respect and abide by decisions of council. But we shouldn’t be afraid of anyone saying ‘I disagree’. And we should keep listening.
“If lots of people say they disagree, and especially if those people stand for election and get elected, or if existing council members think again on a subject or hear lots of differing opinions, then decisions, visions can and should change and evolve. Even reverse.
“And that’s not weakness and vacillation, that’s effective leadership and governance, I think.
“There are loads of bright minds, pure motivations and dynamic thinkers in our profession, and we should be as open as possible to consulting with them and hearing what they think on matters of importance to our profession.”
Dr Whiting’s letter stressed he found much of the college’s current work “strongly positive”.
But he also warned of a perception that the college was seen as “remote” in some quarters. Although he said he does not share the sentiment, he does fear it will make it harder for council members to make themselves available and engage with the wider profession.
He asked: “If anyone is participating in a discussion, even answering a question, whether online, in-person, in the staff room at work after a vote… are they supporting the conclusion of council because they actually believe in it, or because they are obliged to?”
The RCVS said it had nothing further to add to its previous statement.