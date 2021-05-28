BRIEF CV: Jenny qualified as a vet from The University of Edinburgh in 2002. After starting out in mixed practice in the Peak District, she moved to the University of Liverpool to take a PhD in epidemiology and virology. She is currently assistant professor in shelter medicine at the University of Nottingham, which involves students within and about shelters, charity and primary care practice, as well as applied clinical research. Jenny is a founder member of the Association of Charity Vets and co-editor of the BSAVA Manual of Shelter Medicine. In 2012, she founded Vets in the Community, a student-led service providing free veterinary care for homeless and vulnerably housed people. In her spare time Jenny likes running (injuries permitting), old detective novels and trying to keep up with her two-year-old son.