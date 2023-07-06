6 Jul 2023
Miles Russell became president of the Veterinary Management Group (VMG) at its congress in Stratford-upon-Avon earlier this month (8 to 9 June). It marks the start of a busy year, but Miles took time out from his busy schedule to step into the Examination Room to discuss his career and hopes for the next 12 months…
POSITION: President of the Veterinary Management Group.
LITTLE-KNOWN FACT: I represented the UK in three-day eventing at the European Championships at Burghley in 1989.
Q
Could you summarise your path to the veterinary world? Did you arrive by accident or design
A
I started accountancy training with one of the big firms, but my dyslexia made exams difficult, so I changed tack and joined a firm of chartered surveyors in the Cotswolds as their accountant.
I had done three years of farm accountancy while doing my training and, as they were land agents, this made me a good fit. I started taking on more of the running of the firm and later became partner in charge of the business with the aim of creating a strong platform from which the fee earners could go out and do their job.
A few years later, an opportunity cropped up at The George Veterinary Group in Malmesbury, Wiltshire. Already a substantial business with 25 vets and 65 employees – this was in 2008 – the role was to manage its finance and make day-to-day business decisions. I had arrived in the veterinary sector…
Q
What have you learned about your strengths and career aspirations along the way?
A
I’m a problem solver – and I stay calm under duress.
I’m also inquisitive, detail-minded and have a strong interest in how technology can help businesses to grow.
Perhaps I have chip on my shoulder because I don’t have a formal qualification, but I’ve learned that if you’re willing to step forward and take responsibility, you can still achieve – and that’s what I’ve done.
Q
Your day job is financial director of The George Veterinary Group – what does it involve and what are your priorities for 2023?
A
I’ve grown the role considerably and now manage an operations team of five. The practice’s finances and its people are my main focus areas. We’re a people business, so it’s all about the team.
Q
How has you membership of the VMG benefited you and your practice?
A
I wanted to continue to learn, and to contribute my experience to my peers and colleagues. I have thoroughly enjoyed my involvement and was delighted to become, first, its financial director and, this year, president.
During my time with the VMG I’ve met some fantastic people – many of whom have become good friends. I’ve also learned a huge amount – particularly about diversity and inclusion.
The VMG has opened my eyes to new thinking and new approaches, and I have a wider appreciation of what’s happening across the profession through my involvement with the BVA council, which I participate in as a representative of the VMG.
Q
What should we be looking out for from the VMG this year?
A
We are continuing to develop our suite of VMG/Institute of Leadership and Management Level 5 Veterinary Leadership and Management qualifications. They’re modular qualifications with an emphasis on flexibility, accessibility and real-world relevance, and enable learners to build a qualification to suit their role, ambitions and areas of interest.
Finally, we will continue to explore how we can support our members more effectively and grow our overall membership.
Q
What are you most looking forward to during your presidency and what might prove challenging?
A
I’m looking forward to (and already enjoying) representing the VMG at industry events and attending lots of congresses. The pressure’s on to do a good job on behalf of my colleagues on the board and, of course, our members.
Q
What do you do outside work to relax?
A
I enjoy being active. I find walking the dog and morning gym sessions a great stress reliever, and regularly play golf as a replacement for competitive horse riding. I also love skiing with family and friends.
Q
If you could give your younger self a piece of advice, what would it be?
A
Be prepared to step outside your comfort zone – you’ll be amazed at what you can achieve.