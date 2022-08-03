3 Aug 2022
Cash prizes and industry-wide recognition are up for grabs as the search begins for the UK’s most rabbit and guinea pig-friendly veterinary professionals, and the practices they work in.
The Burgess Excel Vet Awards are set to return for the third year running to celebrate the practices and people who work to improve the lives of domestic rabbits and guinea pigs in the UK.
Working in partnership with the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund (RWAF), the 2022 awards are free to enter online, and open to practising veterinary professionals in the UK who can demonstrate the exceptional levels of care they provide to rabbits and guinea pigs, and professional advice to their owners.
Award categories include:
Nominations open on 8 August and all entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts who, this year, will be joined by 2020 Rabbit Vet of the Year Sophie Jenkins.
Dr Jenkins will join the likes of Suzanne Moyes, veterinary director at Burgess; Rae Walters, director of the RWAF; and former BSAVA president, John Chitty.
Dr Moyes said: “As a key source of trusted information for many rabbit and guinea pig owners, veterinary practices continue to play a vital role in engaging with – and helping – them understand the complex and high levels of care and attention these amazing animals need.
“We are looking forward to receiving this year’s entries, although we know we will face a difficult job in choosing the worthy winners.”
Ms Walters added: “We’re absolutely delighted to continue to support these important awards, which champion vet practices and individuals who work tirelessly to provide the highest standards of care for rabbits and guinea pigs.”
One winner from each category will receive a trophy and cash prize of £250, and the winners will be announced at the London Vet Show 2022.