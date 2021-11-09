9 Nov 2021
Burgess reveals the names of 20 veterinary professionals and 10 practices shortlisted as finalists in its annual Excel Vet Awards, held to honour champions of rabbit and guinea pig welfare.
Image © onkelramirez1 / Pixabay
Finalists have been announced for a 2021 award ceremony honouring champions of rabbit and guinea pig welfare – with a £250 prize up for grabs.
The Burgess Excel Vet Awards has seen 20 industry professionals and 10 practices shortlisted across six categories, ranging from Rabbit Vet of the Year to Rabbit Support Staff of the Year.
A judging panel of industry experts, veterinary professionals, as well as rabbit and guinea pig specialists, have spent the past week assessing hundreds of nominations from veterinary professionals, practices and their clients across the UK.
On top of the cash prize, one winner from each category will receive a trophy, which will be presented at this year’s London Vet Show on 11 November.
Suzanne Moyes, Burgess Excel Awards judge and veterinary director at Burgess Pet Care, said: “We have been delighted with the fantastic response to this year’s Excel Vet Awards. It’s hugely rewarding to hear about so many veterinary professionals and practices who are going that extra mile to take care of the UK’s rabbits and guinea pigs, despite the additional challenges created by the pandemic in providing high levels of care.
“Once again, the standard of entries we’ve received has been absolutely outstanding, which has made the judging panel’s job very difficult. Congratulations to everyone who has made the shortlist, which in itself is an achievement to be proud of.”
Rabbit Vet of the Year:
Rabbit Vet Nurse of the Year:
Rabbit-friendly Vet Practice of the Year:
Rabbit Support Staff of the Year:
Rabbit Student of the Year:
Guinea Pig-friendly Vet Practice of the Year: