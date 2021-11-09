Fantastic response

Suzanne Moyes, Burgess Excel Awards judge and veterinary director at Burgess Pet Care, said: “We have been delighted with the fantastic response to this year’s Excel Vet Awards. It’s hugely rewarding to hear about so many veterinary professionals and practices who are going that extra mile to take care of the UK’s rabbits and guinea pigs, despite the additional challenges created by the pandemic in providing high levels of care.