4 Jul
Veterinary professionals urged to share their experiences in new survey by researchers at the University of Liverpool.
A survey exploring the perceptions, attitudes and experiences of UK veterinary professionals towards adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting has been launched.
Conducted by researchers at the University of Liverpool, the survey aims to study how the safety of veterinary medicines can be improved through the use of information systems.
To do this, researchers would like to gain a better understanding of:
Researcher and PhD student Heather Davies said: “Vets and vet nurses: we need your help. We’re hoping to gather as many of your opinions and experiences as possible, so we’d be really grateful if you could complete the survey.
“It’s relatively short – 10 to 15 minutes – and can be completed anonymously, with the option to leave your contact details for follow-up.”
Queries can be sent directly to the researchers – Ms Davies or supervisor David Killick.