Chewing behaviours

As well as clinical treatment, it is also advisable to question the owner about potentially damaging chewing behaviours. While chew products can be a good way to help maintain a dog’s oral hygiene, not all chews would be considered safe. A letter from veterinary dentists to the Veterinary Times editor a few years ago highlighted concerns about the increase in the number of fractured teeth seen following dogs chewing on antlers or nylon bones9.