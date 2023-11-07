7 Nov 2023
The BVA and RSPCA have both welcomed plans to ban livestock exports for fattening and slaughter, but believe more welfare measures should be on the legislative agenda.
Image © vetre / Adobe Stock
The BVA has expressed its frustration at the lack of animal welfare measures contained within today’s King’s Speech.
The Government has included a bill to ban livestock exports for slaughter and fattening in its legislative programme for the new Parliamentary session, even though it was not mentioned during the address itself.
But while that measure has been welcomed, the association feels there are many other areas that should have been prioritised, too.
President Anna Judson said: “Given this is likely to be the last parliamentary session before a general election, it’s disappointing that today’s King’s Speech announced so few measures to tackle the pressing animal welfare issues we know the public care most about.
“While it’s positive to see the existing stop on live animal exports for slaughter will now be made permanent, the Government needs to urgently turn its attention to strengthening rules on animal importation, which are exposing the UK to the serious emerging diseases like Brucella canis.
“In addition, the Government must deliver on its manifesto commitment to close the legal loopholes enabling the import of animals who have been subject to cruel and unnecessary mutilations which are illegal in the UK, like cropping dogs’ ears.”
The export issue was also one of 14 unmet animal welfare commitments highlighted by the RSPCA last week, as it urged ministers to honour its previous pledges.
David Bowles, the charity’s head of public affairs, said the proposal marked “a historic day for animal welfare”, despite the lack of action in other areas.
He added: “This King’s Speech is an acid test of the UK Government’s true commitment to animal welfare and we now urge them to make good on this promise, finally get this legislation over the line, and bring in a ban on this cruel and barbaric practice.”
The charity is now hoping backbench MPs will take up other welfare issues in their own legislative proposals ahead of a ballot later this month.