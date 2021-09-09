9 Sept
TVM UK’s awareness week is dedicated to helping owners identify common symptoms of eye disease in their pets.
TVM is bringing back Pet Eye Health Awareness Week between 20 and 26 September to help owners identify common symptoms of eye disease.
It is running a social media campaign and dedicated webpage to provide information and education to pet owners.
It is hoping veterinary practices will support the initiative, and is providing waiting room display materials and social media packs to aid practices to engage with clients.
Will Peel, product manager at TVM UK, said: “Eye problems in pets can sometimes be hard to pick up as pets can’t always tell owners when something is wrong. Pet Eye Health Awareness Week is intended to raise awareness of common symptoms of poor eye heath so that pet owners can identify eye problems early and seek veterinary advice quickly.”
To request a board kit and download a social media pack, visit TVM’s Pet Eye Health webpage.