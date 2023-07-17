17 Jul
DWR Veterinary Specialists using state-of-the-art laser system to treat eye problems in horses and dogs.
Animals with vision issues are benefiting from a new laser eye treatment at a Cambridgeshire veterinary hospital.
The new service at Dick White Referrals (DWR) Veterinary Specialists uses an 810nm diode laser and has already successfully treated horses and dogs with eye problems.
Dogs are treated at DWR in Six Mile Bottom, while the laser is transported to the nearby University of Cambridge, where DWR holds an eye clinic, so horses can be treated under standing sedation while in stocks.
For horses, the non-invasive laser procedure removes cysts that are blocking the pupil and impairing vision, while in dogs the laser is used to remove melanomas in the iris – if caught early.
The technology reduces the risk of the iris bleeding and can stop the development of glaucoma and the loss of an eye.
The laser can also be used to treat some types of retinal detachment in animals to stop them detaching further.