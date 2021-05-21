Face-to-face BEVA CPD is back
After a COVID-19-enforced 14-month break in practice sessions, association is bringing back in-person CPD with “Fundamentals of lameness, laminitis and farriery” on 20 May.
BEVA has planned a full programme of practical courses alongside upcoming online CPD.
BEVA is bringing back face-to-face practical CPD sessions after a 14-month break enforced by COVID-19.
The association, along with others, had to put a hold on traditional CPD at the start of the pandemic, hosting it instead online. However, hands-on topics are not possible virtually.
Practical courses
But with lockdowns easing, it has now planned a full programme of practical courses alongside upcoming online CPD that will continue to run to the end of the year. The practical sessions get underway on 20 May with “Fundamentals of lameness, laminitis and farriery”, followed by:
- Fundamentals of radiography and ultrasound – 6 June
- BEVA approved: BARTA veterinary responder course – 14 June
- Pre-purchase examination – the essentials – 6 July
- The equine back – 10 July
- Fundamentals of the skin, eyes, medicines and difficult moments – 21 July
- Fundamentals of sedation, field anaesthesia and castration – 15 September
- Event incident management – 30 September
- Fundamentals of equine emergencies – 6 October
- Pre purchase examination – the essentials – 18 October
- Foot and farriery – 8 November
- Fundamentals of gastroenterology – 11 November
- Interactive cardiology workshop – 11 November
- Fundamentals of dentistry – 20 November
- Dentistry – the next steps – 21 November
- Equine ophthalmology – 29 November
Online
Online courses for the year will be:
- From superfoods to supplements: how to know more than the owner – 7 July
- Advanced theoretical equine dental technicians course – 19 August
- Advanced theoretical equine dental technicians course – online discussion only in preparation for the BEVA/British Veterinary Dental Association examination – 19 August
- Advanced imaging discussion forum – 14 October
- Advanced reproduction discussion forum – 1 December
Precautions
Safety precautions will be in force for each practical course, including compulsory lateral flow tests for all attendees, strict limits on numbers, use of face masks and hand sanitation.