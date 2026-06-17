17 Jun 2026
Parasitologist Ian Wright is leading the webinar on 25 June.
The growing importance of faecal testing in dogs and cats will be explored at a free webinar session on 25 June.
Vet and parasitologist Ian Wright, who is chair of the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites, is presenting the session “Not Just a Gut Feeling: the role of faecal testing in cat and dog worm control” from 7pm.
Hosted by rapid diagnostic company Micron Agritech, the session for vet professionals and SQPs will cover how faecal testing can support targeted evidence-based parasite control strategies.
For full details and to register, visit the webinar page.