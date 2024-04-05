5 Apr 2024
The case in Dunfermline is the first reported north of the Central Belt, raising fears that the disease may be spreading further north than previously thought.
Image © icsilviu / Pixabay
Scientists have confirmed the death of a red squirrel from squirrelpox virus in the first case of its kind north of Scotland’s Central Belt.
Officials have described the incident, which was discovered on the outskirts of Dunfermline last month, as “worrying” and appealed for public vigilance against the threat of further cases.
Although the disease has been present in Scotland since 2007, all previous outbreaks have occurred in southern parts of the country.
The latest case has now been confirmed following a postmortem examination carried out at the University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies after the carcase was posted in by the member of the public who found it.
Liam Wilson, lecturer in veterinary anatomic pathology, said: “This is a worrying development for red squirrels in Scotland, as this case north of the Central Belt may be the prelude to squirrelpox expansion both locally and further northward, although more investigative work is required to fully assess this risk.
“This case also highlights the key role members of the public have in wildlife conservation, as this case was detected from the submission of a dead red squirrel by a member of the public.”
While grey squirrels carry the squirrelpox virus, it only affects red squirrels and is usually fatal to them within two weeks.
More than three-quarters of the UK’s remaining red squirrel population now live in Scotland and there are fears of a potential population crash from any new outbreak.
Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels programme manager Nicole Still said: “We are extremely concerned about this latest news and are asking the local community in Dunfermline to take immediate action and protect red squirrels by taking in all garden and woodland wildlife feeders for the next month, as these can contribute to the spread of the disease from greys to reds and between reds once infected.
“We are also asking for everybody to keep a close eye out for, and take photos of, any sick looking red squirrels and email these into us, as well as report all sightings of both species to our website to inform local efforts.”
Sightings of both red and grey squirrels can be reported online, where details of how to post carcases to the Royal (Dick) are also available.
Members of the public are also being asked to email pictures of any sick red squirrels they encounter to [email protected]