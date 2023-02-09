9 Feb 2023
An American fund-raiser says she is considering selling her home to save Afghan veterinary professionals and their families from eviction.
Some of the Mayhew team evacuated as part of Operation Magic Carpet from Afghanistan to Pakistan.
Dozens of people initially supported by the Operation Magic Carpet (OMC) initiative remain stuck in limbo in Pakistan more than a year after their evacuation.
Several UK veterinary groups have also urged the Government to intervene in their case, to no avail.
Paws Unite People (PUP), a US-based charity supporting both the OMC group and others, has now warned it again faces having to choose between continuing to help them and keeping its own shelter open because of a lack of funding.
The group issued a similar last-ditch plea back in November and its president, Meredith Festa, told Vet Times that power has now been turned off to some of the housing in a move she sees as a “warning”.
She said: “The heart is there, but we cannot do this alone.”
PUP has online fund-raising campaigns open to finance both living expenses for the OMC group, who were previously employed by Mayhew, and former staff from the Kabul Small Animal Rescue, plus legal and travel costs.
Although PUP said it has been awarded a grant to support its work by the animal protection group SPCA International (SPCAI), that is not expected to be paid out until early March.
Ms Festa said: “If we don’t come up with funds this month, both people and animals could die.
“I don’t want to even entertain that conversation. I’m at the point where I may sell my home, so the equity I have keeps everyone safe until SPCAI comes through, but that won’t happen in time, either.
“We have borrowed all we can. I have drained my personal accounts and maxed out my personal credit. I am going to go down with the ship. I won’t give up, but I shouldn’t have to.
“We need help. We must hit target on these fund-raisers to finish the mission. We have come so far.”
Donations can be made for PUP’s rescue fund or for ongoing living expenses.