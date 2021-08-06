6 Aug 2021
“I was very tired, but very happy too, and I’m delighted to have raised these vital funds for StreetVet” – Felicity Caddick.
Felicity Caddick crossing the finish line of the ironman triathlon.
A senior manager for a veterinary pharmaceutical firm has been putting her best foot forward to raise more than £500 for StreetVet.
Felicity Caddick, senior veterinary manager at Animalcare, raised the funds following her sponsored ironman triathlon event in Nottingham that saw her swim, cycle and run for the charity that offers free veterinary care for the pets of those experiencing homelessness.
Ms Caddick’s at-home and virtual training paid off as she completed the event in 14 hours and 16 minutes.
She said: “On the day, the water felt warm for what turned out to be a really lovely swim. The 180km cycle ride was tough, but it was an interesting course, and by the time I got to the run I was able to enjoy myself.
“Having spent all week looking at weather reports of thunder, lightning and extreme weather warnings I had purchased multiple rain jackets to keep me dry and warm on the bike and run.”
She added: “Of course, what actually happened was that it was really sunny so I had to hastily apply sunscreen mid-race. At the end we had to run round the lake twice and, with all of the supporters cheering so loudly, it really built a feeling of anticipation for the finish.
“Once I’d crossed the line and found my supporters, I put my water on the ground to pose for a photo and my spaniel Sprocket drank it.
“I guess she deserved it after a hard day’s watching me. I was very tired, but very happy too, and I’m delighted to have raised these vital funds for StreetVet.”