As in the previous study, dogs presenting to three hospitals were assessed for respiratory signs, and they were included in the study if it was possible to localise their disease by investigations. The same population of 115 dogs and 49 cats were assessed. Inspiratory effort was found to be associated with extra-thoracic airway disease, with an odds ratio of 9.1, and expiratory effort with intra-thoracic airway disease, with an odds ratio of 6.5. Paradoxical breathing and muffled heart and lung sounds were associated with pleural disease.