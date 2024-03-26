Vetoquinol

Vetoquinol is committed to advancing veterinary parasitology, demonstrated through our ground-breaking launch of Felpreva, the first endectocide spot-on for cats to treat both internal and external parasites, including tapeworms, in addition to providing three months’ ongoing protection against fleas and ticks. Vetoquinol works with leading parasitology organisations – the European Scientific Counsel Companion Animal Parasites, the Companion Animal Parasite Council and the World Association for the Advancement of Veterinary Parasitology – and we support key parasitology conferences across the globe to encourage progress. The Vetoquinol Scientific Roundtable Parasitology is just one example of Vetoquinol’s commitment to sharing knowledge and stimulating discussion across the animal health industry to aid innovation.