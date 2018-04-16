A thorough history and physical examination is helpful in detecting subtle and non-specific signs of illness, such as weight loss, which may be seen in patients with CKD. Urine specific gravity testing is a simple and effective screening test for identifying patients that may be suffering from renal disease, and has the advantage of being possible in the absence of the cat. Blood tests, specifically creatinine and symmetric dimethylarginine levels, help confirm a diagnosis of CKD. Care should be taken to interpret blood creatinine and phosphate levels using International Renal Interest Society guidelines, rather than in-house or commercial laboratory reference ranges. Early diagnosis facilitates appropriate interventions with the potential to make a huge difference to both quality and length of life.