The presence of concurrent or underlying disease can also affect a diabetic cat’s response to management. Cats with HS-associated DM typically show a poor response to diabetic management, but can achieve improved diabetic control or remission when treated with therapies that successfully reduce their excess growth hormone production (Niessen et al, 2013). In total, 78% of cats with HS-associated DM achieve diabetic remission following hypophysectomy (surgical pituitary excision; Kenny et al, 2015), and improved diabetic control and remission can also occur after treatment with the somatostatin analogue, pasireotide (Gostelow et al, 2017).

Similarly, cats with DM secondary to hyperadrenocorticism can experience improved diabetic control when treated with trilostane (Mellett Keith et al, 2013), and diabetic remission when treated with radiotherapy or hypophysectomy (Meij et al, 2001; Valentin et al, 2014). The specific therapy required in these cases means affected cats should, ideally, be identified promptly, so appropriate treatment can be implemented. The RVC is conducting a trial into a novel therapy for cats with HS-associated DM.