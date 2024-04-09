9 Apr 2024
Senvelgo, from Boehringer Ingelheim, is first, once-daily oral solution indicated for reduction of hyperglycaemia in cats with non-insulin diabetes mellitus.
An award-winning “revolutionary treatment for cats with diabetes” is now available for use in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Senvelgo, which has been available in Great Britain since late 2023, won in the vet-voted New Product of the Year category at the Veterinary Marketing Association awards in London last month.
The oral solution (velagliflozin, a sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 [SGLT-2]) is the first once-daily treatment of its kind indicated for the reduction of hyperglycaemia in cats with non-insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus.
The solution, which can be given by owners with a small amount of food or directly into a cat’s mouth, removes the need for twice-daily insulin injections.
Nikki Milne, business head of pet at Boehringer Ingelheim, said: “At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are passionate about improving the health and well-being of animals. Senvelgo oral solution is a convenient feline therapeutic product and demonstrates our dedication to continuously deliver and drive new innovative, science-backed and easy-to-use feline therapeutic products to address the unique needs of cats.
“We are really excited to bring the award-winning Senvelgo oral solution to the Irish market because it will really support cat owners and their diabetic cats to continue to enjoy a normal life, despite this chronic disease.”
Full details for island of Ireland-based veterinary professionals are online.