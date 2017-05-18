While an initial dose of 0.1mg/kg on day one, followed by dosing at 0.05mg/kg thereafter, is typically recommended, lower doses of 0.025mg/kg daily (Clarke and Bennett, 2006) and 0.01mg/kg (Gunew et al, 2008) have also been shown to be effective. The author generally starts at the higher dose, then gradually titrates the dose down, reducing the dose by 0.005mg/kg every week to find the lowest possible effective dose for the cat concerned. The most common formulation of meloxicam is a liquid, but a new oral transmucosal formulation of meloxicam has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the control of pain and inflammation associated with OA in dogs.