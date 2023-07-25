What about urinary aldosterone to creatinine ratio (UACR)?

While aldosterone excretion appears to be mainly via bile and faeces in cats, in comparison to mostly urinary excretion in humans and dogs, UACR can be determined17. The urine can be collected at home, and a basal UACR can be performed without special handling. However, the reference range is very wide and has not been helpful in the reliable differentiation of healthy cats and those with primary hyperaldosteronism: in nine cats with primary hyperaldosteronism, only three had increased UACR. A normal UACR in cats is considered less than 46.5x10-9. A value of less than 7.5x10-9 seems to exclude primary hyperaldosteronism.