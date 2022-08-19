19 Aug 2022
A cat that appeared to have been left partially paralysed after jumping off a sofa was soon found to need life-saving care when examined at a Hampshire vet hospital.
Hobbs was referred to Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists.
A cat that was apparently left paralysed in its back legs after jumping off a sofa is likely to need medication for life after the reason for its condition was discovered.
What appeared to be an innocuous incident for the eight-year-old cat, named Hobbs, was found to be even more serious following assessment at Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists in Hampshire.
Valentina Palermo, the hospital’s head of cardiology, said Hobbs dragged his hindlegs behind him when he was first referred to them.
Hobbs underwent heart and blood tests, which revealed three conditions putting his life at risk.
Dr Palermo said: “The major problem was that Hobbs had hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, where the heart muscle becomes abnormally thick and stiff.
“This had led to him developing congestive heart failure and we also discovered feline arterial thromboembolism. This is when a blood clot, which forms in the heart, travels around the body and, most commonly, the clot blocks the blood supply to the back legs.
“This is exactly what happened with Hobbs and explained why he was unable to move his back legs so suddenly. Clots like this can be life-threatening, so it was fortunate we got a quick diagnosis, so we could take prompt action to reduce the risk to his life.”
Although treatment resolved the heart failure and the clotting is now under control, the impact of the incident is set to stay with Hobbs for the long-term.
Dr Palermo said: “He went home with a whole host of different medications, some he will need for life.
“He isn’t limping anymore, his breathing is back to normal, and so are his eating and drinking. It is safe to say his owners are very relieved and happy.”