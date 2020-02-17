17 Feb
Ceva Animal Health is launching Hypertension Ambassadors – an online CPD course to update vets and VNs on feline hypertension.
The company said the course is aimed at vets and nurses who wish to build their confidence and take the lead in finding the condition in cats in their clinic.
The free course, hosted by CPD Solutions, takes the form of an online miniseries and is hosted by Sarah Caney, a UK specialist in feline medicine.
Consisting of four, 30-minute recorded sessions, course notes and self-assessment questions are also available for each module.
Once the course and quizzes are complete, delegates will receive a Hypertension Ambassador pin badge and a certificate for four hours’ CPD.
The first 500 delegates to complete the course will be offered either a cat hide or an eye atlas.