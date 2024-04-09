Cats with signs of TOD (ocular changes, neurological signs, proteinuria and heart murmurs).

Cats with CKD (any stage).

Hyperthyroid cats (including those stable on treatment).

Cats with hyperaldosteronism, rarely cases of hyperadrenocorticism, phaeochromocytoma.

Senior cats older than 11 years.

Benefit might exist in starting SBP measurements at younger ages (for example, cats older than seven years) to identify trends and note increases occurring year-on-year. As mentioned previously, as a clinic, it can be useful to look at this list and consider how SBP measurement can be integrated with other assessments, and review if cats with chronic diseases are optimally reassessed; for example, are hyperthyroid cats routinely re-checked every three to six months, even if clinically stable?