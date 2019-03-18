Panel 2. Clinical signs of hypothyroidism

Weight gain

Poor appetite

Lethargy or mental dullness

Constipation

Bradycardia

Coat changes – poor quality, dry, scurfy coat, easy epilation, poor hair regrowth, alopecia of pinnae

Clinicians should aim to clinically control the cat’s signs, with the TT 4 in the lower half of the reference interval. TT 4 levels below the reference interval should generally be avoided. The diagnosis of hypothyroidism can be challenging as clinical signs, such as weight gain, can overlap with normal recovery from hyperthyroidism; and many euthyroid cats have concurrent disease, leading to euthyroid sick, low T 4 levels. TSH has been shown to be more sensitive and specific for the detection of hypothyroidism, and measurement of TSH should be performed where hypothyroidism is suspected27. Some cats will have T 4 concentrations within the reference range, so hypothyroidism should not be discounted with a normal T 4 . In cats that show clinical signs or are azotaemic, the author would measure TSH if the T 4 is in the lower 25% of the reference interval. Unless early post-treatment, the diagnosis can be confirmed with a low-normal or low T 4 /free T 4 and concurrent high TSH.