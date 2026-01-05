5 Jan 2026
Feline medicine chief leads veterinary New Year honours
Academics, clinicians and other key figures have been recognised for their contribution to the veterinary and animal welfare sectors.
Danielle Gunn-Moore was awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours.
A vet and academic has hailed the “exceptional support” of her institution after she was recognised in the New Year Honours list.
Danielle Gunn-Moore, chair of feline medicine at the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Medicine, has been awarded an OBE for services to the subject.
In a statement released through the university today (5 January) she paid tribute to the organisation she described as her “academic home for almost 40 years”.
One of three
Prof Gunn-Moore said: “I first joined as a student in 1985, was appointed only the second lecturer in feline medicine in the UK in 1998 and became chair of feline medicine in 2006.
“There are still only three professors of feline medicine worldwide – myself, Séverine Tasker and Karen Perry, both former University of Edinburgh Hospital for Small Animals residents.
“This reflects the exceptional support the University of Edinburgh has given to feline medicine, culminating in the first OBE awarded in this field.
“The university can be very proud of its legacy. I am personally extremely grateful to the staff and students who have supported me over so many years.”
Military vet honours
Two other vets were also recognised in the list released on 30 December, with Major Amanda Claire Hewitt, of the Royal Army Veterinary Corps (RAVC), receiving an MBE in the military honours.
The RAVC’s Major Mark Stephen Gibbs also received a King’s Commendation for Valuable Service.
Meanwhile, David Main, the current deputy vice-chancellor of the Royal Agricultural University and former chair of the Home Office’s Animals in Science committee, was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to animal welfare.
The same honour has also been bestowed on Gwyn Jones, the former chair of the Animal Health and Welfare Pathway’s cattle sector group.
Deserved recognition
RCVS president Tim Parkin said: “It is always fantastic to see veterinary colleagues receive the recognition they deserve in our honours system, and my sincere congratulations go out to them on this achievement.
“These awards alone do much to highlight the breadth of contribution that veterinary surgeons make to our society, as well as highlighting the contribution that non-vets can make to animal health and welfare in collaboration with our professions.”
Elsewhere, Defra’s former chief scientific advisor, Gideon Henderson, received a CBE, while Daniel Corry, who led a recent review of the department’s regulatory landscape, was awarded an OBE.
There was also an MBE for Eileen Jones, the founder of the Friends of Animals Wales charity, for services to animal welfare and the community in the Rhondda Valley.