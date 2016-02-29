Pemphigus foliaceus

Pemphigus foliaceus commonly involves the pinnae (Figure 1) and large, often coalescent pustules and crusts can be found. However, the lesions rarely involve the pinnae alone and more widespread lesions are usually found to involve the face, nail beds, trunk and extremities. Cytology usually reveals numerous acantholytic cells and histopathology is needed to confirm the diagnosis. However, it is important to rule out other diseases that can cause separation of keratinocytes at the deeper levels of the epidermis, such as dermatophytosis or pyoderma. If indicated, antibiotic therapy may be needed and fungal culture and special stains on histopathology specimens should always be performed prior to embarking on immunosuppressive therapy.