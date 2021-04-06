6 Apr
Vet Professionals and International Cat Care are running online survey of cat owners, including vet professionals, to look at owner experiences of medicating cats.
Members of the professions are being urged to help publicise a vet survey of owners to gauge experiences of medicating cats at home.
The survey – which is open to all cat owners, including vets and VNs – is organised by Vet Professionals and International Cat Care (iCatCare), and is seeking as many responses as possible to aid understanding of the difficulties giving medication can provide to owners.
It is hoped the findings will then help veterinary professionals tailor their guidance to owners accordingly and provide evidence to assist pharmaceutical companies design more cat-friendly treatments.
The study is being run by Sarah Caney, chief executive of Vet Professionals; Sam Taylor, veterinary consultant to iCatCare; and Danièlle Gunn-Moore, professor in feline medicine at The University of Edinburgh. The survey has undergone ethical approval via the university prior to its launch.
On the survey, they said: “As all clinicians know, medicating cats can be challenging. We hope that by understanding more about the owner experience we can advise veterinary professionals on how they can support owners.
“We also hope that by publishing our results we will be able to lobby pet pharmaceutical companies to design products that are easier to administer to cats and fit with owner preferences.”
The survey will run until the end of April, and can be taken by vet professionals as well as their clients.
Full details of the survey are available via the Vet Professionals website.