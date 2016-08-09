Voluntary motor function – the ability to generate movements – should not be confused with the presence of spinal reflexes. A dysfunction of voluntary motor activity does not imply the spinal reflexes are affected, as plegic limbs can have normal reflexes if the lesion is localised to the C1 to C5 or T3 to L3 spinal cord segments. Detection of voluntary movement is very important to define prognosis; for this reason, confusion between voluntary movements and reflexed activity of a limb should be avoided.